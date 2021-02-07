Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

