Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.0% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 116,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

