Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.25 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 69.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 243,287 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 665.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,810 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amcor by 36.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

