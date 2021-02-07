Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after buying an additional 3,724,432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,208,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,632 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.