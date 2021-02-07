Analysts Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

