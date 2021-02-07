Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,089 shares of company stock worth $455,790 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 60.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

