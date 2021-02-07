Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post sales of $9.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 million, a PE ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

