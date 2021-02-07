Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. OPKO Health reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 152.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 197.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 965,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

