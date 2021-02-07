Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.74 Million

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce $219.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $239.48 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $200.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,159,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.