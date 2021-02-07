Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. 41,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

