Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.
In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. 41,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
