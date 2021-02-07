Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.36. 624,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -123.90 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.