Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.69. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 538.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. 85,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,786. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

