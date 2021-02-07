Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 1,535,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,871. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $757.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.64.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

