Analysts Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.52. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

