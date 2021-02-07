Analysts Expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Cloudera posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDR. Barclays upped their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,414 shares of company stock worth $7,350,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cloudera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,868,000 after purchasing an additional 812,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after purchasing an additional 470,174 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $27,990,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cloudera by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.