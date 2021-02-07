Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.48 Million

Analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $233.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.20 million and the highest is $240.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $288.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $860.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $884.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Matador Resources stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

