Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $529.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.00 million and the lowest is $481.78 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $511.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI opened at $98.68 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

