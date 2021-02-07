Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $379.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $379.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.40 million and the lowest is $366.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $332.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 622,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,283,000 after buying an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBA opened at $59.01 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

