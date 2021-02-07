Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 753,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The stock has a market cap of $359.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,179 shares of company stock worth $749,142. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Tricida by 106.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Tricida by 55.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tricida by 42.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

