Analysts Expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to announce sales of $194.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.10 million to $211.10 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $339.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $813.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $829.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $928.55 million, with estimates ranging from $797.30 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 402.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.04 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $668.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.22.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.