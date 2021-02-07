Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $24.10 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,492.32.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,506.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,427.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,303.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

