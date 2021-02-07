Analyzing Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $1.42 billion 0.37 -$88.95 million ($1.40) -5.46 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 17.49 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Risk & Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, meaning that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients -3.32% -2.90% -1.18% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alto Ingredients and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 97.71%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities, including four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and five plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

