Analyzing Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) & CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and CyberAgent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 3 4 0 2.57 CyberAgent 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and CyberAgent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.21 billion 3.56 $486.00 million $1.50 21.60 CyberAgent $4.44 billion 2.07 $61.46 million N/A N/A

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberAgent.

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CyberAgent 1.37% 10.78% 5.36%

Risk and Volatility

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals beats CyberAgent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment develops and manufactures oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company offers its products in various therapeutic areas, including anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, diabetes, oncology, pain management, and respiratory. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

