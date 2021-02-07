Analyzing SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of L’Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for L’Air Liquide and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Air Liquide 0 4 4 0 2.50 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than L’Air Liquide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L’Air Liquide and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Air Liquide $24.55 billion 3.15 $2.51 billion $1.07 30.59 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $607.71 million 5.31 $236.66 million N/A N/A

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. L’Air Liquide pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares L’Air Liquide and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 19.21% 2.89% 1.48%

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats L’Air Liquide on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets. It also produces and distributes medical gases and devices, services, and hygiene products to hospitals and homecare patients; and develops therapeutic gases for resuscitation and pain relief. In addition, this segment produces and distributes healthcare specialty ingredients for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and vaccine markets; and provides ultra-pure carrier gases, electronics specialty materials, and advanced materials to manufacturers of semiconductors, flat panel displays, and solar cells. The company's Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants for third parties; and designs and manufactures plants in the traditional, renewable, and alternative energy sectors. Its Global Markets & Technologies segment focuses on markets relating to energy transition, maritime logistics, and scientific exploration; treats and injects biogas into the energy grid as power source; and commercializes technologies for space, aerospace, and scientific exploration. This segment also supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation. The company also produces biomethane for trucks fueled by bio natural gas. L'Air Liquide S.A. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

