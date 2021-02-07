Ankr Price Tops $0.0166 (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Ankr has a market cap of $107.59 million and $45.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01139087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.23 or 0.06421196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017046 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

