Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.15.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.
Antero Resources stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.
