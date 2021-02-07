Antiample (XAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $164.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $809,496.13 and approximately $164.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Antiample alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00175522 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238245 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00072402 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Antiample Token Trading

Antiample can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.