Anyswap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $128,177.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $19.20 million and $128,177.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002839 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 478.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00175837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00235802 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073555 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,470 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

