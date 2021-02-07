API3 Achieves Market Cap of $64.10 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. API3 has a market capitalization of $64.10 million and $19.15 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00011996 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00175729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063277 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00232073 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00072847 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

