APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.0620 on Top Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One APIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $7.33 million and $5.01 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00189717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232571 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00074077 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.