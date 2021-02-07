APIX One Day Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One APIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00175165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00239751 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00074005 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

