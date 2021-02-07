apM Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.07 or 0.01130122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.13 or 0.06257037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.