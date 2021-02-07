Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

APO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 969,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,366,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,553,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,925 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,769. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

