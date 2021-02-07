Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,954,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 293,067 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Apple worth $1,718,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

