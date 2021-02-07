Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.8% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Apple by 153.0% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 53,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 303.5% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 424.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 170,051 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 287.7% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 47,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 308.1% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 83,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.