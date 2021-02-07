APR Coin (APR) Price Up 73.5% This Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. APR Coin has a market cap of $15,336.89 and approximately $56.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APR Coin has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000183 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00287097 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009239 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,457,210 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

