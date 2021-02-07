Aptiv PLC Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTV. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

