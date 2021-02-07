APY.Finance Hits Market Cap of $16.69 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 55.4% against the dollar. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and $1.72 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00176259 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063390 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00237811 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00074608 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,879,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

