Arcblock Price Reaches $0.13 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.47 or 0.01237502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.22 or 0.06764913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022791 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

