Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $10.39 million and $1.48 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,277,979 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars.

