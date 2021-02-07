Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $93.28 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $93.28 million and $7.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.69 or 0.00338946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $867.91 or 0.02250939 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

