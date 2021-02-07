Argan (NYSE:AGX) versus ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCED) Financial Survey

Argan (NYSE:AGX) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCED) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Argan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Argan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Argan and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan 2.07% 2.13% 1.32% ABCO Energy -98.27% N/A -218.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Argan and ABCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan 0 0 2 0 3.00 ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argan presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.57%. Given Argan’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Argan is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argan and ABCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan $239.00 million 2.95 -$42.69 million N/A N/A ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.34 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argan.

Volatility and Risk

Argan has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argan beats ABCO Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argan

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments. The Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 15 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and energy plant construction companies. The Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial field, and steel pipe and vessel fabrication services for forest products, power, energy, large fertilizer, EPC, mining, and petrochemical companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, and other commercial customers, as well as federal government facilities comprising cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

