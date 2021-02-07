Arion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $189.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 75.1% against the US dollar. One Arion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $93,354.80 and $189.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00175837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00235802 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,536,733 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

