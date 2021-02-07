Arionum Market Capitalization Reaches $60,197.21 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $60,197.21 and $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.01 or 0.04037903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00389946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.02 or 0.01157135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00488397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00394559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00238880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021208 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

