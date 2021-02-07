Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIO opened at $616.48 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $591.81 and its 200 day moving average is $553.49.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.17.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

