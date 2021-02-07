Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,833 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 365,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

WYNN stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $137.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

