Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.28 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.17, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

