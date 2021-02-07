Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.38 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Shares of ATO opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

