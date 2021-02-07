Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.40 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $88.53 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.