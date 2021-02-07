Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.07 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

